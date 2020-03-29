The pandemic has restricted us from going out and having some fun. For how long can someone stick to that same artist or playlist? So, you can make your quarantine days interesting and bring more fun by listening to Justin Bieber’s super hit tracks.



The most popular music selling artist, Justin Bieber has won many hearts with his songs. His fans, “Beliebers” have been crazy about him. He has come up with some major hits every year. The star is loved by his fans. Justin has rocked the Hollywood music industry since he was just 13-years-old.



The whole world knows about the star’s biggest hits, from Baby (2010) to Yummy (2020). He has always come with one after another hit singles and albums and made his fans amazed. He has recently dropped his album, Intentions (2020) which made everyone go crazy with the beats.



Here are his top 10 songs that you can listen to on your self-quarantine days.



1. Baby (2010)







2. Yummy (2020)







3. Sorry (2015)







4. What Do You Mean? (2015)







5. I’m The One (2017)







6. Love Yourself (2015)







7. 2U (2017)







8. Forever (2020)







9. Habitual (2020)







10. Boyfriend (2012)





These songs will definitely make you groove and sing along with it.

Stay tuned for more update