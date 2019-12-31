justin-bieber-set-to-open-up-on-‘ups-and-downs’-in-youtube-documentary-seasons

Justin Bieber is set to open up about his ‘ups and downs’ in his new YouTube documentary, Seasons.

Beginning his new chapter and gearing up to release his new album, the star is set to lift the lid on the past few years.

‘As humans we go through so many ups and downs,’ he explains in the trailer. ‘So many good seasons, bad seasons. Sometimes we want to give up.’

It’s no secret that the Biebs has had a rocky few years, culminating in him taking a break from music and performing.

However, with him beginning a new era, with his wife Hailey Bieber by his side, it seems he’s ready to speak out on the tough times.

‘For the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life,’ the documentary description reads.

‘From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.’

The series will premiere on 27 January, with two new episodes every week.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.





