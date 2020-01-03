justin-bieber-reveals-new-song-yummy-and-his-first-solo-single-in-four-years-is-a-total-bop

Justin Bieber has finally released new solo music – for the first time since 2016 – and fans can’t get enough of his new song, Yummy.

The singer, 25, gave his fans a countdown to the new single dropping on his Twitter and Instagram, before finally revealing the long-awaited new track.

Yummy is Justin’s first solo single since 2016’s Company, but he has dropped collaborations with the likes of Bloodpop, Ed Sheeran and even jumped on Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy Remix last year.

Justin labelled his new sound as ‘R&Bieber’ rather than pop, with the music video set to drop over the weekend.

Yummy is the lead single from Justin’s upcoming album, which will be released in 2020 – five years after his number one album, Purpose.

Justin told his fans: ‘I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life. I’m excited to perform on the tour.

‘As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I have been through. I believe I am right where I am supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.’

A release date for the album has yet to be revealed, but Justin is set to tour the USA between May and September this year, but no UK dates have yet been announced.

Fans were over the moon to finally get to hear Yummy, taking to Twitter to share their excitement, writing: ‘Nobody literally nobody can ruin my mood anymore Justin Bieber just dropped his new single and its a bop if yall looking for me i will be streaming and bopping my ato Yummy’.

Others added: ‘Justin really never disappoints when it comes to new music.. I’m already obsessed with Yummy’ and ‘Yummy single handedly just made 2020 the best year I have had since I’ve been alive’.





