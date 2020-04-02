justin-bieber-postpones-new-changes-tour-due-to-covid-19-pandemic

Earlier this year, reports indicated that Justin Bieber had to downgrade four of his stadium concerts to arenas due to the coronavirus, however, it appears the Changes artist has had to take it another step further. People Magazine recently reported the artist will be postponing his 2020 Changes tour amid the pandemic.

It was supposed to start on the 14th of May at CenturyLink Field in Seattle Washington and finish on the 26th of September at the Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

For the most part, the tour spanned through the United States and Canada, including Chicago, Cleveland, Toronto, Las Vegas, and LA. An official statement from the pop star’s team read that the singer-songwriter would be postponing his tour until further notice.

The statement went on to say that despite the fact he and his team of dancers, band members, and crew, work hard to put on a great show, the health and safety of his fans are the number one priority, especially during these trying times.

Regarding the canceled dates, Justin’s camp asked for all of those who have a ticket to hold on to them for now, because they’ll be honored once new dates have been announced. This came at a strange time for Bieber, who hasn’t been on a world tour since 2016 and 2017.

In February of this year, Justin dropped his first album in approximately five years which included songs like “Intentions” and “Yummy.” Sources who spoke with People Magazine in October said the recently married pop star was thrilled at the idea of going on tour and also dropping a new record.

In the promotion of his latest record, Justin recorded a 10-part docu-series on YouTube, which explored his personal life and mental health struggles, in addition to his marriage to the model, Hailey Baldwin, now Hailey Bieber.

As most know, this has been a particularly turbulent time for performing artists and musicians, considering the vast majority of their income, live shows, have been taken off the table. Other artists to reschedule performances include Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, and many, many others.



