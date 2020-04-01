Justin Bieber postpones his 2020 tour including Enterprise Center show

Justin Bieber performs for a sold-out crowd at Scottrade Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, April 19, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

Jon Gitchoff

Update: Justin Bierber’s July 13 concert at Enterprise Center has been postponed. The show is expected to be rescheduled and fans are asked to hold onto their tickets.Here’s the message from the singer’s camp: “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for ‘The Changes Tour.’ While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”Previous post: Tickets for Justin Bieber’s “Changes Tour” coming to Enterprise Center on July 13 will go on sale at noon Feb. 14. The album “Changes” will be released Feb. 14 as well.Kehlani, Jaden Smith are on the bill. Concert time is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $59.50-$199.50, available at ticketmaster.com and at the box office.The first single from “Changes” is “Yummy”; the new single is “Get Me” featuring Kehlani.The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.Bieber’s “Justin Bieber: Seasons” docuseries just premiered on YouTube Originals.Original post: Merry Christmas from Justin Bieber to his fans, as he announces new music and a tour, with a show on July 13 at Enterprise Center.Stay tuned for more information on the show including ticket prices and ticket on-sale dates. The tour begins May 14 in Seattle.Bieber also has a new single coming Jan. 3 called “Yummy” from his upcoming album, which will serve as the follow-up to 2016’s “Purpose.”He’s also releasing a docuseries in 2020.See pictures from his 2016 concert

