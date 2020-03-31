With the ongoing CoronaVirus outbreak, the world has literally come to a standstill. People are home quarantined to keep themselves safe and it is getting difficult to stay indoors all the time as it gets boring. Well, you need not be now because we can take inspiration from Justin Bieber and have some fun playing the game ‘ Floor is Lava’. In the video posted by Justin Bieber, he is seen jumping from sofa’s and chairs and then moving on skateboards to avoid stepping on the floor.

The whole video is filmed by his partner Hailey Baldwin and it’s fun to watch. At the end of the video, Justin aims to jump onto the bed but fails and lands on the floor. We must say that it was a good try. Justin Beiber is keeping his fans and followers entertained with various videos and inspirations and this is surely one of them. And this game is surely worth a try.

Take a look at the video and we are sure you are going to try it in a few days!