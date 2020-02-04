justin-bieber-opens-up-about-past-drug-addiction-in-new-youtube-original-docu-series-seasons

The hottest luxury and A List news

Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggles with drug abuse in the latest episode of his YouTube docu-series Seasons, which documents his life over the past four years.

In the episode released on Monday afternoon, Bieber talks about becoming addicted to marijuana, lean (a combination of cough syrup and soda) and pills.

He says that he first smoked weed around 12 and liked it “a lot” but eventually gave up drugs because he was worried he would die.

“I decided to stop because I felt like I was dying. My security and staff were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got,” the ‘Yummy’ singer says, describing it as “legit crazy scary.”

Bieber previously opened up about his addiction in an Instagram note he wrote in September 2019.

In the post, he wrote, “I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships. I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around.”

In the documentary, he also opens up about his mental health. “Just being here and forcing myself to get out of bed, you know, it might not seem that hard to some people to just get out of bed in the morning, but it’s been really hard for me to just get out of my bed.”

In the first episode, Bieber, 25, spoke about his mental health and struggles with anxiety. “Being human is challenging for everybody. We’re all struggling to some degree. We all have our individuals pains, and fears and anxieties, worries,” he shared.