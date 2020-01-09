justin-bieber-looks-downcast-as-he’s-seen-for-first-time-with-hailey-baldwin-after-revealing-lyme-disease

Justin Bieber has been seen for the first time since revealing his battle with Lyme disease, as he stepped out with wife Hailey Baldwin on Wednesday.

The star had earlier revealed to fans on Instagram he’d been dealing with the symptoms for the past couple years, with doctors baffled at the cause.

Now he’s able to treat the ‘so far incurable’ condition, he’s invited cameras to chart his life for an upcoming documentary for YouTube.

Not long after his emotive post, the singer was seen looking quite serious in conversation as he stepped out with Hailey in Beverly Hills.

Holding his phone up to his ear, he understandably looked downcast, the 25-year-old was dressed in all blue as he exited his car along with a leather-clad Hailey.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is typically spread to humans by tick bites. Symptoms can include headaches, fever, fatigue and rashes. It’s not known how Justin contracted the disease and doctors reportedly struggled to diagnoses his condition until late last year.

The pair proved life keeps on going, as they were later seen heading to a church service in the evening.

Last night the singer revealed he’d been battling the ‘so far incurable’ condition, after he’d previously endured a ‘rough couple of years’ coping with symptoms that baffled doctors.

Confirming his health battles, Justin, 25, said in an Instagram post: ‘While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like st, on meth etc. they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.’

Justin was often pictured looking upset and crying in public throughout last year, which led many to speculate about drug use and even problems in his marriage.

Shedding light on those moments in the public eye, Justin wrote this week: ‘It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.’

Last March, the singer explained that he had been ‘struggling a lot’ and was taking time out to focus on his mental health.

‘Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,’ Justin wrote to fans in an Instagram post. ‘Been struggling a lot.

‘Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.

‘God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.’

TMZ had earlier reported that sources who have seen the documentary say some of those closest to Justin will also discuss his plight in the documentary.





