justin-bieber-joins-tiktok-alongside-bts-and-will-smith-and-his-lip-sync-skills-need-some-work

Justin Bieber is the latest in a long line of famous faces to join TikTok and fans have been truly blessed.

However, his lip sync skills are leaving a little to be desired. Sorry Biebs.

The Love Yourself singer has already racked up more than 200,000 followers on the platform, formerly known as Musical.ly, sharing three videos of himself lip syncing to his new single Yummy.

Jumping about and inexplicably waving a fork around in the clips, it seems JB is starting 2020 with a whole load of energy and we’re here for it.

And he’s definitely got a big year coming up, considering he’s announced a new album, world tour and docuseries all in one go.

We’re exhausted just thinking about it.

Justin has been taking a bit of time off since his last album release in 2015, just releasing the odd tune here and there, however he’s finally made his comeback.

The 25-year-old labelled his new sound as ‘R&Bieber’ rather than pop, with the music video for Yummy set to drop over the weekend.

Justin told his fans: ‘I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life. I’m excited to perform on the tour.

‘As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I have been through. I believe I am right where I am supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me.’

Safe to say, the new track is a total bop.

Meanwhile, it’s no secret that Justin’s had a rough time of it recently, and he’s set to lift the lid on the past few years in his new YouTube documentary Seasons.

‘As humans we go through so many ups and downs,’ he explained in the trailer. ‘So many good seasons, bad seasons. Sometimes we want to give up.’

Referencing Justin previously cancelling his world tour, the clip shows emotional shots of the star crying, with close friends describing him as ‘a shell of himself’.

Chatting about his new album in the trailer, he said: ‘I’m excited, I’m just nervous a little bit. This album is different because of where I’m at in my life.’

It seems #Bieber2020 is well and truly upon us.





