justin-bieber-is-a-gracious-loser-as-he-congratulates-roddy-ricch-on-beating-him-to-number-one

Justin Bieber has proved to be a good sport as he has congratulated his chart rival Roddy Ricch on beating him to number one.

The 25-year-old popstar had desperately begged and campaigned for fans to send his new comeback single, Yummy, to number one on the US’ Billboard Hot 100 chart, even encouraging them to use VPNs to boost streams of the song.

But his cheeky tactics failed to pay off as rapper Roddy Rich has secured this week’s chart-topper with his latest banger The Box, which has now spent five weeks on the Hot 100.

According to Nielsen SoundScan, The Box earned more than 68.2 million streams last week propelling it to the top.

It’s not all bad for Biebs though as he’s landed at number two with Yummy, his first solo song in over three years.

Congratulating Roddy on his incredible achievement of beating one of the world’s biggest music stars, Biebs tweeted: ‘Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy. @RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox.’

Rather than wallow in his defeat, Biebs kept it moving and headed to the dance studio yesterday afternoon where he was no doubt practicing for his upcoming tour.

In December, the Sorry hitmaker announced he would be returning to music following a very long three-year hiatus, which saw him take time away from the spotlight to get married to Hailey Baldwin and focus on his health.

During this time, Justin was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Opening up about his health woes, the popstar revealed last week: ‘While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like st, on meth etc. they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

‘It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.’

Yummy is expected to feature on Justin’s forthcoming fifth studio album and he’s set to embark on his North American tour later this year. Before then, fans can expect Justin to drop the documentary Seasons, which charts the recording of his new music and personal battles.





