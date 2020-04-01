justin-bieber-has-postponed-all-upcoming-tour-dates-as-the-coronavirus-pandemic-continues

When Justin Bieber kicked off the Changes era, part of that was announcing a tour in support of the then-upcoming album. A lot has changed in the world since then, and the coronavirus pandemic has forced most artists to cancel or postpone live shows. Now Bieber has done the same, as he announced today that all of his upcoming Changes tour dates have been postponed.

An official statement reads:

“In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour. While Justin — along with his band, dancers and crew — has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”

The 45-date tour was originally set to kick off on May 14 in Seattle and wrap up in New Jersey on September 26. Currently, there is no word on when the rescheduled shows will be.

