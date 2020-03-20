Justin Bieber Gushes Over His ‘Quarantine Partner’ Hailey Baldwin And Showers Her With Kisses On IG Live – ‘She’s The Love Of My Life’ 

Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Baldwin proved that self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t have to be so bad! As long as the newlyweds are together, they don’t need anyone else to be happy and entertained!

That being said, they took to IG Live to show off their love, kissing and cuddling on camera in front of their millions of fans.

It actually seems like the social distancing that everyone has been practicing amid the virus spreading, has only brought Justin and Hailey closer together.

After all, they took off to the singer’s $5 million mansion in Ontario, Canada and they have been spending quality time there just with one another.

However, their live session on Instagram was joined by a friend of theirs, who is also the pastor of the Churchome.

As the pair held one another and Justin kissed his wife sweetly, the pastor exclaimed: ‘Look at these lovebugs.’

Justin just continued with the smooches, gushing over Hailey: ‘This is the love of my life. This is my whole existence. She’s my favorite.’

During this time, the model was just looking at the camera with the biggest smile on her face.

Obviously, she really loved her hubby’s affection.

‘What do you want to do babe? Do you want to go for another ride around the property?’ Justin then asked.

Sure enough, while they might be technically in isolation, the pop star’s Ontario estate is no less than 101 acres and even has lakefront access so there is a lot to explore and enjoy together.

Yesterday, Justin took to his platform to share a pic of the two of them kissing once again after a snowmobile ride, the frozen lake visible in the back.

‘My quarantine partner,’ he sweetly wrote in the caption.

Also in the same IG live session, Justin asked Hailey: ‘You wanna walk? You wanna go on a walk down to the water?’ prompting her to nod ‘yes.’

‘Let’s do it. I love you,’ he responded as they continued to kiss.


