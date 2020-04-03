justin-bieber-gets-introspective-on-his-life’s-‘changes’-in-an-icy-video

After a five year hiatus, Justin Bieber returned in 2020 with the smooth record Changes. Since the record’s release, Bieber has been proactive about providing visual content. The singer began his Changes: The Movement campaign which released a choreography video to nearly every track on his album. Now, Beiber returns with a nature visual accompanying his album’s title track to give fans a taste of the outdoors while stuck in quarantine.
Directed by Michael D. Ratner, Bieber’s visual shows the singer exploring a vast and frozen landscape. Bundled up, Bieber turns introspective while examining the changes he has recently undergone in his personal life. “I just wanna be the best of me / Even though sometimes, I forget to breathe / So that I can be the best for you / That’s all I wanna do,” he croons.
Ahead of his album’s release, Bieber shared the 10-part docuseries on YouTube titled Seasons. The series arrived as a deep dive into the singer’s five-year hiatus. In the documentary, Bieber spoke about getting married to his wife Hailey Baldwin, being diagnosed with Lyme disease, quitting a tour due to insurmountable pressure, and getting back into songwriting for his latest record.
Watch “Changes” above.
Changes is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.
