justin-bieber-defends-sharing-pics-of-wife-hailey-baldwin-on-social-media

Justin Bieber has defended posting pictures of his wife Hailey Baldwin on social media and has claimed he ‘isn’t trying to prove anything’ by them.

The Boyfriend singer took to Instagram to post an image that said ‘I love my wife’ to explain to his followers why he constantly shares snaps of the model.

He wrote: ‘I don’t post this to prove anything, or to try and make people believe I love my wife, I simply think it’s an honoring thing to do, publicly acknowledging your significant other!

‘Its like we’re all okay with acknowledging an achievement or award, but think there has to be something shady about saying something publicly about the one you love. I have nothing to prove by saying I love my wife.

The 25-year-old continued: ‘I just think there is power in putting ur wife on a pedestal! I like to make my wife feel special and valued, Ive done a lot of cool things but I dont think anything comes close to as cool as that.’

Justin and Hailey married in September 2018 and had an official ceremony in South Carolina a year later.

The star has made no secret of just how much he loves his wife, and always posts tributes to Hailey on social media.

Can you blame the guy?

He recently posted a black and white selfie with his wife leaning on his shoulder.

The caption read: ‘Movie night with bae.’

Meanwhile, Justin recently released new solo music – for the first time since 2016 – and fans can’t get enough of the new song, Yummy.

The singer was beaten to the number one spot on the charts by Roddy Rich.

He had desperately begged and campaigned for fans to send his new comeback single to number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, even encouraging them to use VPNs to boost streams of the song.

But his cheeky tactics failed to pay off as rapper Roddy Rich has secured this week’s chart-topper with his latest banger The Box, which has now spent five weeks on the Hot 100.

According to Nielsen SoundScan, The Box earned more than 68.2 million streams last week propelling it to the top.

It’s not all bad for Biebs though as he’s landed at number two with Yummy, his first solo song in over three years.

Congratulating Roddy on his incredible achievement of beating one of the world’s biggest music stars, Biebs tweeted: ‘Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy. @RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Justin Bieber really loves Lewis Capaldi’s ‘handsome’ selfie

MORE: Justin Bieber all smiles as he leaves dance studio after Yummy misses out on number 1 spot





