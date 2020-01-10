justin-bieber-cheerier-than-ever-as-he-hangs-with-david-dobrik-and-vlog-squad-after-lyme-disease-diagnosis

Justin Bieber has been spotted looking cheery as he visited YouTuber pal David Dobrik shortly after revealing he’d been diagnosed with Lyme Disease.

The Yummy hitmaker looked to be in high spirits as he became an honorary member of the Vlog Squad.

You never know – he’s already taken on TikTok so vlogging could be next.

Hopping out of his car, Justin greeted the YouTuber and fellow vlogger Erin Gilfoy, as well as a crowd of fans near the University of California, Los Angeles.

It’s bad news for Logan Paul who appears to have some stiff competition as Justin’s favourite internet star.

Justin snapped some photos with fans inside the white Tesla he arrived in, taking a leaf out of David’s book as the vlogger often films with fans in his own car.

The 25-year-old rocked an over-sized pink hoodie and baggy jeans, while David, who boasts a following of more than 15 million, swapped his usual casual style for a pair of pinstripe trousers.

When Bieber’s in town, you’ve got to dress for the occasion, right?

Justin recently confirmed his battle with Lyme Disease and will detail the journey in his upcoming documentary Seasons.

Confirming his health battles, the musician said in an Instagram post: ‘While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like st, on meth etc. they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.’

He then admitted: ‘It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.’

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that is typically spread to humans by tick bites. Symptoms can include headaches, fever, fatigue and rashes.

It’s not known how Justin contracted the disease and doctors reportedly struggled to diagnoses his condition until late last year.

David, meanwhile, has had a dramatic start to his year after being forced to deny rumours that he’s dating his friend Tana Mongeau, who recently split from Jake Paul.

Addressing the rumours, he simply tweeted: ‘R y’all on crack.’





