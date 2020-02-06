justin-bieber-announces-tiny-album-preview-show-in-london:-how-to-get-tickets

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Justin Bieber has announced a tiny London show for fans this month.

The singer will perform an acoustic set and give a Q&A at Indigo at the O2 on February 11, previewing material from his new album, Changes.

Fans who pre-order the album from his website before 4pm on February 8 will have the chance to buy tickets for the show ahead of time. Tickets will then go on general sale at 9am on February 10. They can be bought here.

The musician also announced that his new single Intentions will be released on Friday, with the new album arriving on February 14.

It’s the first UK date to be confirmed by Bieber, who is heading on a tour of the US later in the year.

Changes is the musician’s first album since 2015’s Purpose, which went to number one in the UK and the US.

For more information, head here