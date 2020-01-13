justin-bieber-all-smiles-as-he-leaves-dance-studio-after-yummy-misses-out-on-number-1-spot

Justin Bieber seemed in high spirits on Monday morning as he left dance rehearsals after new single Yummy reached number two in the US charts.

It’s been a busy week of self promotion for the singer, who came under fire for telling fans he wouldn’t go on tour if the song didn’t top the Billboard Hot 100.

But despite failing to reach the top spot, Justin kept things cool and casual as he was joined by friends leaving a Los Angeles rehearsal space.

Dressed down in a sweatshirt, jogging bottoms and black beanie hat while nonchalantly draping a beige backpack over one shoulder, the singer played things up for the camera, grinning as he did peace signs at the paps.

It comes after the singer begrudgingly offered his congratulations to rapper Roddy Ricch, who beat the Sorry singer to the top spot with his single The Box.

‘Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy,’ he wrote on Twitter.

‘@RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox,’ he tweeted.

The 25-year-old has changed his tune from earlier in the week, when he was branded ‘desperate’ for begging fans to listen to Yummy while they slept to get the track to number one.

Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy. @RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox https://t.co/sut7ZA5A0d — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 13, 2020

‘Create a playlist with Yummy on repeat and stream it,’ one piece of advice shared on his Instagram read.

‘Don’t mute it! Play at a low volume. Let it play while you sleep.’

‘The fact that he’s basically telling people “you don’t actually have to listen to my song, just put the volume really low if it bothers you” is crazy,’ one commenter wrote.

‘Used to be all about the music but now this just feels like a $$$ and number 1 bragging rights thing.’





