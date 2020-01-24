justin-bieber-admits-being-‘hurt-by-the-industry’-in-emotional-speech:-‘i-don’t-think-i-should-be-alive’

Justin Bieber opened up about his most difficult years in a heartfelt speech last night, admitting he’s surprised he’s ‘alive’.

The Yummy singer hosted a private album preview at Village Recorders in Los Angeles on Thursday, in celebration of his forthcoming record.

According to Variety, Justin was overwhelmed with emotion when he delivered a speech to his intimate audience and became tearful while recalling his personal struggles.

‘I don’t even think I should be alive never mind thrive,’ the singer reportedly said.

Biebs, 25, went on to explain how he had ‘grown up in the industry’ after finding fame in his early teen years but became ‘hurt by the industry’ and ‘the people’ who run it.

Addressing his relationship with God, Justin credited his religion by guiding him through the tough times.

‘There’s power in weakness. a reflection of that … thank you for loving me at my worst,’ he told the audience of around 100 people.

His attention then turned to his loving wife Hailey Baldwin, whom he married in September 2018 before hosting an official wedding on their one-year anniversary last year.

‘I love you with all my heart … and I’m so proud of us,’ Biebs admitted.

He then said after crying: ‘I’ve gotta get it together,’ before joking: ‘I’m gonna go shoot myself.’

Justin also gave a special shout-out to his longtime manager Scooter Braun, stating: ‘You walked with me through a lot of st.’

The Sorry singer is preparing to make an anticipated comeback to music after taking a break for a few years to focus on his mental health.

During that time, Justin was diagnosed with Lyme disease and a chronic illness that his brain functionality.

He’s expected to detail his health scare in an upcoming documentary Seasons, which premieres on 27 January.

A release date and title is yet to be announced for his new album.





