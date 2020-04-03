justin-and-hailey-are-making-best-for-each-other:-after-justin-cancelled-all-his-shows-in-2020.

There is bad news for Bieber fans as Bieber break through the news of his cancellation all the tour in 2020, the announcement came on 1st April and this no April fool prank. Yes, you got it right the decision came in the affect of COVID-19. Sharing the announcement in the dates of Changes Tour that was supposed to happen in May and September. Bieber wrote that the safety of his staff, fans, cast and crew is the most important thing to him. the singer said that the world is a scary place but we have to figure out this together. The singer asked his fans to be safe and hoped to see them soon.

Announcement from Justin.

Well, this is a really tough call for the singer as it would him most, but he has someone besides him to support him. His Wife Hailey Baldwin who cheered up him with a kiss.

What Is This Lovely Couple Doing in Their Quarantine?

Grateful for some sunshine today, Hailey captioned the post, both the spouse clicked this self somewhere outside. As both are now quarantined somewhere much colder than their home base in Beverly hills Canada. Well, the couple is spending all the time together and are fully utilizing this time to build some quality memories together. Justin and Hailey are treating this time just as a honeymoon period, a close one said this. The couple are accomplishing their couple goals like reading together, watching together cooking, singing son to his wife and whatnot.

Well, the call was tough for pop singer as he was really working hard to perform on stage. Justin is waiting for the conditions to become normal so that he can perform soon, it is note that Justin has not performed on stage since 2017.