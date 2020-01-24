justice-minister-to-decide-if-assembly-or-commons-is-the-best-route-for-new-northern-ireland-domestic-violence-law







Stormont’s new Justice Minister is expected to decide next week if some laws to combat domestic abuse here should be taken through Westminster.

As part of a House of Commons bill, coercive control could become a criminal offence in Northern Ireland before the summer.

On Thursday, Stormont’s Justice Committee was told if the Assembly took back control of the Northern Ireland part, it might be “the autumn or beyond” before it comes into law.

The bill’s passage was halted when a snap general election was called but MLAs have been told it could be passed by Parliament in the coming months. Naomi Long told BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme she was “still considering” the best route to take.

“I’m pragmatic about how this is taken forward and it’s still under consideration. There are advantages and disadvantages – I mean Westminster would be able to do this a little quicker. I don’t think we should overestimate how much quicker that would be.

“We have to bear in mind that they have had two starts on this already. Because we don’t have any control of the Westminster timetable, should other things come into their purview, they may decide to put this further down their list of priorities,” she said.

“One of the priorities for me is ensuring that people in Northern Ireland who have been affected by this are able to influence legislation.