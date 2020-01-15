justice-ming-chin-to-retire-from-california-supreme-court,-giving-newsom-his-first-appointment

California Supreme Court Justice Ming W. Chin said Wednesday he will step down on Aug. 31, giving Gov. Gavin Newsom an early opportunity to put his stamp on the state’s highest court.

Chin, 77, the court’s first Chinese-American justice, joined the court nearly 25 years ago. At the start, the appointee of former Gov. Pete Wilson, a Republican, was considered a moderate voice on what was then a conservative court.

Now the seven-member court has a Democratic majority for the first time in decades, and Chin is considered its most conservative member.

He said Wednesday that a Court of Appeal justice once told him his rulings were known for their clarity and courage.

“If that is what is written about me in 50 years, I would be happy,” he said.

Chin will turn 78 on the day of his retirement and presumably announced it Wednesday to give Newsom plenty of time to vet candidates for his first appointment to the state high court. The next appointee will give the court five of seven justices appointed by Democrats.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of California Ming Chin waves after being acknowledged during a joint session of the California Legislature in Sacramento on Jan. 21, 2016. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Chin has been active in helping Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye and other judicial leaders run the branch, and his decision to retire will likely leave a void on the administrative side of California’s court system.



Cantil-Sakauye called his loss to the courts “incalcuable” and praised him for helping the court system embrace technology to expand public access.

“He has been a valuable mentor who took me under his wing when I first became chief justice,” said Cantil-Sakauye, who was appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. “Before he joined the bench, he spent years performing at the very highest levels of the legal profession and is an accomplished teacher and lecturer.”

Chin has generally voted to uphold death penalty decisions he has reviewed on the state high court and was for years considered the court’s most expert justice on forensic evidence.

He dissented with two other justices from the court’s historic 2008 decision to overturn California’s ban on same-sex marriage, arguing it was up to the electorate or the Legislature to decide the question.

Among Chin’s possible successors is Court of Appeal Justice Therese Stewart, one of the legal leaders in the fight for same-sex marriage. A former chief deputy San Francisco city attorney, she defended then-Mayor Newsom’s decision in 2004 to defy the marriage ban. Former Chief Justice Ronald M. George, the author of the decision against the ban, later cited her legal acumen in the case.

Voters soon overturned the marriage decision by passing Proposition 8, which eventually was struck down, and former Gov. Jerry Brown put Stewart on a San Francisco-based court of appeal in 2014. If elevated, Stewart would become the court’s first openly gay justice.

Chin also was a pioneer because of his ethnicity. Through much of his career he has been active in groups designed to overcome ethnic prejudice, and has cited as his heroes Martin Luther King Jr., whom Chin once met, and Indian pacifist leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, the latter because of his influence in Asia.

In applying for a judgeship in 1989, Chin wrote: “I am very proud to have opened some doors for others of my ancestry, but I will be most proud when it is no longer unusual for minorities to hold the kinds of positions in which I have had the privilege to serve.”

The son of uneducated Chinese immigrants and the youngest of eight children, Chin grew up working seven days a week on his family’s potato farm near Klamath Falls, Ore. As a boy, he learned to operate a tractor, Jeep, hay baler and combine.

He later fought in the Vietnam War and earned earned a Bronze Star.

Chin obtained his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of San Francisco and began his legal career as a prosecutor in Alameda County. He left after only a few years for private practice. Former Gov. George Deukmejian appointed him to the Alameda Country trial bench and later elevated him to the San Francisco-based Court of Appeal.

At a 1996 news conference on his appointment to the state’s top court, Chin said his only regret was that his parents did not live to see him obtain the honor.

“Only in America could the son of a Chinese immigrant farmer rise to sit on this state’s highest court,” he said in a quivering voice as he accepted the appointment.

The new justice was immediately thrust into controversy after saying in response to reporters’ questions that he supported abortion rights.

Shortly after he was confirmed, he joined a four-judge majority to overturn a state law requiring minors to obtain parents’ consent for abortions. Anti-abortion activists targeted him, and he had to assemble a campaign for his first retention election. Despite the opposition, he was easily retained.

Among Chin’s many court decisions was a 1996 ruling that allowed battered woman syndrome to be used as part of a murder suspect’s self-defense claim. He also authored a 2001 decision that said gun manufacturers weren’t liable for negligence even if their weapons were used in a crime.

Chin has been married to his wife, Carol, for 48 years and has two children — Jennifer Chin, who is senior counsel for the University of California’s Office of the President, and Jason Chin, an Alameda County Superior Court judge.