🔥Justice League Filmed More Epic Amazon Scenes, So Cue The Snyder Cut🔥

By now, most fans know Zack Snyder had an entirely different vision in mind for Justice League. This version, known as the Snyder Cut, is said to be filled with plenty of scenes and characters that were deleted from the theatrical cut. Over time, new details have been revealed, and it looks like fans were also set to get even more of the Amazons of Themyscira.

Connie Nielsen, who played Queen Hippolyta in both Wonder Woman and Justice League, recently revealed that the film was to feature more action sequences involving the Amazons. Nielsen was particularly disappointed to find that one stunt, which she practiced for weeks, was deleted from the film:

It was so cool. I got to run up a wall and pivot in the air, and as I pivoted on my way down I speared one of the monsters. I literally did that for weeks to get that, and then they didn’t put it in. They took it out, they put it in, they took it out… It’s my great regret because I love stunts, I love being a badass in a film like that, and then sorry that the audience didn’t get to see that part of the cool Amazon fighting techniques.

It’s hard to argue with Connie Nielsen’s desire to have watched this moment on the big screen. We’ve seen that the Amazons are more than capable fighters and giving them more moments to shine could have enhanced the movie.

The women of Themyscira were relegated to small roles in the Justice League movie we got. While they appeared in flashbacks to Steppenwolf’s war with them, the Atlanteans and others, their most prominent scene comes when Steppenwolf invades their island in the present day to steal a Mother Box.

The sequence, while brief, does provide some genuine moments of action among the Amazons. However, it did draw controversy due to the Amazon’s somewhat revealing armor, which differed from their clothing in Wonder Woman.

The unused footage Connie Nielsen told ComingSoon.Net about will likely add more fuel to the already strong movement to release the Snyder Cut. With talk of mysterious locations and additional fight sequences, the Snyder Cut faithful now want to see Zack Snyder’s film more than ever. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to see Darkseid mauling down an entire army on his own?

Of course, there are still hurdles to the cut actually being release to the public, as Warner Bros. currently has no plans to release it, in spite of the fanfare surrounding it. With this, no one outside of the company can say for sure if it will ever see the light. Still, nothing is impossible in the world of comic books.

Keep it here at CinemaBlend for all of the latest news on the Snyder Cut movement.