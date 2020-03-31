justice-league-doesn’t-stand-a-chance-against-an-angry-black-adam-says-the-rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is currently prepping to play Black Adam, which is one of the upcoming DC Comics adaptations heading to the big screen from Warner Bros. Johnson has boasted in the past about how powerful the anti-hero is, but now he’s taken things a step further. According to Johnson, the Justice League wouldn’t stand a chance against him.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to hold a live Q&A session with his fans. At one point, the subject of Black Adam came up and the wrestler-turned-actor didn’t mince words in declaring just how powerful he believes the character to be. Specifically, if Black Adam is angry. The Justice League wouldn’t like him when he’s angry. Here’s what Johnson had to say about it.

“‘What chance does the Justice League have against an angry Black Adam?’ What’s that term, no chance in hell [laughs].”

Looking at the DCEU version of the superteam, Dwayne Johnson is saying that the DC baddie could, effectively, with little trouble, take on Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash and Cyborg, all at once. That is, to say the very least of it, a bold claim. Granted, Black Adam, in the pages of DC Comics, is quite powerful and can stand toe-to-toe with Shazam, who is comparable, in terms of overall strength and ability, to Superman. But throw four other powerful heroes in the mix and it would seem he would have his hands full.

In as much as The Rock might be saying this with a lighthearted tone, one has to believe he thinks this to be true. Dwayne Johnson has become one of the biggest stars in the world in recent years. He first became attached to this particular role nearly a decade ago. At first, he was supposed to appear as the main villain in Shazam, but given his star power, plans shifted and Warner Bros. decided to give Black Adam a solo movie first. The hope is that if Shazam 2 does well, and Black Adam also does well that the characters will meet for a crossover down the line. The main point is, Johnson undoubtedly has a bit of an ego, it seems, and he’s not willing to come off as weak in relation to the rest of the DC universe.

Production has been scheduled to begin on the movie in July, but given the state of the industry, that is currently in doubt. Jaume Collet-Serra, who most recently worked with Dwayne Johnson on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, is set to direct. While plot details largely remain under wraps, Johnson previously said that it will bring the Justice Society of America into the fold. Black Adam is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This comes to us via Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram.

