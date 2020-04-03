justice-league-2:-is-the-film-happening!!??-paused-due-to-coronavirus-or-something-else!!!

There were very high expectations from the first Justice League movie. The film was the DCEU’s equivalent of MCU’s The Avengers and even came with movies that set up stage for the big team-up. Sadly, it didn’t do as well at the box office, though.

After the big let-down, will we get another Justice League movie? Let’s find out:

The million-dollar question is whether we will get a sequel to 2017’s Justice League. the answer is: We don’t know for sure.

A sequel was in talks when the original film first came out. In fact, it was supposed to come out back in June 2019. The delay was caused by the epic fail that was the first part, and also because of other projects from the studio.

Don’t lose hope, though. A sequel is still in talks. However, it won’t be possible to release it anytime before 2022-2023 as a long list of movies is already lined up till then.

Possible plot and Villians

Original plans hinted at Darkseid being a possible villain. This would have set up for a third film, much like Infinity War. All these plans have been scrapped, though as Ava DuVernay has confirmed that Darkseid will be debuting in the New Gods film.

The Justice League end credits also hinted at the possibility of the formation of the Injustice League.

The first film ended with the group defeating Steppenwolf and returning back to their normal life. In the post-credits scene, Lex Luthor is seen escaping from Arkham Asylum. He then goes on to recruit Slade Wilson to form their own league. It looks like a whole team of supervillains will be there for the superheroes to tackle.

No other news regarding the sequel is released. However, the IMDb page shows that Gal Gadot, Joe Manganiello, and Jesse Eisenberg are going to be starring in the film.

Joe Manganiello will be playing Deathstroke in the sequel.

Stay tuned for more news on the film. We will be back with more updates.