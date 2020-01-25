“justice,-freedom,-equality…”:-president-talks-of-constitutional-duties

New Delhi:

President Ram Nath Kovind, in his address to the nation on the eve of the 71st Republic Day, stressed on upholding constitutional ideals, saying it is the responsibility of the people of the country to adhere to the tenets of democracy enshrined in the Constitution.

“Our Constitution gave us rights as citizens of a free democratic nation, but also placed on us the responsibility to always adhere to the central tenets of our democracy – justice, liberty, equality and fraternity,” he said in his address.

“It becomes easier for us to follow these constitutional ideals, if we keep in mind the life and values of the Father of our Nation. By doing so, we will be adding a meaningful dimension to our celebrations of 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi ji,” he added.