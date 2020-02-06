justice-department-opens-investigation-into-four-mississippi-prisons

February 5, 2020 / 5:41 PM

/ CBS News

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division on Wednesday opened an investigation into the conditions inside four state prisons in Mississippi. The probe will determine whether the state’s department of corrections adequately protects inmates as well as investigate its suicide prevention and mental health care.

The four facilities include the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, the Southern Mississippi Correctional Institute, the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility and the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility.

Since late December, 15 inmates have died inside Mississippi prisons. Most of the deaths occurred at the State Penitentiary at Parchman, the state’s oldest prison.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.