justice-delivered-to-nirbhaya:-bjp

Prakash Javadekar said verdict will empower women

New Delhi:

After a Delhi court on Tuesday ordered hanging of four Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder convicts on January 22, the BJP said justice has been delivered to the victim and that the verdict will empower women and strengthen people’s faith in the judiciary.

“Justice delivered to Nirbhaya. A Delhi court’s verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people’s faith on judiciary,” BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

Four convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case will be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court said.

The order was pronounced by additional sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora who issued death warrants against them.

The four death row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.