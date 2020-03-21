‘just-stop’:-gal-unloads-on-hunt-fight-fans

Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen has issued fight fans eager to see a touted clash against UFC great Mark Hunt a stern wake-up call amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallen and Hunt set the Australian fight scene into meltdown last month when talk of a superfight between the NRL great great and MMA knockout specialist was confirmed by both camps.

Since that time, there has been little development on the bout with Gallen openly updating fight fans on the situation, or lack thereof, of the matchup.

But after fans flocked to tag Gallen on a video that Hunt posted of workout session on Instagram Friday night, the Sharks great had enough.

Taking to social media the following morning, Gallen told fight fans to wake up to the “bigger” things happening in the world.

“I wake up this morning tagged in Mark Hunt’s pad session post about 50 times, saying ‘Rest in peace’ all that sort of stuff,” The Cronulla great started.

“In case you people haven’t noticed there’s plenty going on in the world at the moment and I’d be fairly confident in saying there will be no boxing events run in the next who knows how long.

Paul Gallen has told fight fans to wake up to the coronavirus pandemic. (Instagram) (Instagram)

“There’s a whole lot more things bigger than boxing going on at the moment. It’s a health pandemic.

“So all you people carrying on, tagging me in this post and saying stupid things, just stop it. There’s plenty more happening.

“Me and Hunt may happen one day but it’s not going to happen in the short term. I haven’t been offered a contract.”