just-some-pics-of-pierpaolo-piccioli-and-his-gorgeous-dog-miranda

As the coronavirus pandemic has changed the world as we know it in a few months, some of fashion’s biggest names are moving just as quickly to respond. Major labels like Christian Siriano and Rachel Comey have begun channeling their resources into producing protective equipment, while others, including Khaite and Proenza Schouler, are donating to organizations working on the front lines of the crisis. Valentino’s parent company, Mayhoola, has donated 1 Million euros to help construct an emergency field hospital in Madrid.

But when it comes to coping behind (literal) closed doors, many industry players are turning to their beloved pets for comfort.

For our ongoing #emotionalsupportanimals series we will be with chatting with some of our favorite designers, models, stylists and more about the furry friends bringing them joy in these turbulent times. First up? Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli and his dog Miranda, who are quarantined with the couturier’s wife and children in Nettuno, Italy.

InStyle: How is Miranda doing during this time?

Pierpaolo Piccioli: At first she was super happy to have all of us surrounding her. She used to stay with my wife Simona all day long while our children and I were gone for the day. They’d take long walks. Now she’s now staying at home, too, and wants to go out. She wants her old routine back.

IS: How did Miranda first join your family?

PP: About two years ago, Simona saw a picture of five puppies that were being given away. Even from just the photo, Simona fully loved her. So we went to visit the litter and then when Miranda was old enough, we took her. Her mother looked different from her and we don’t know who the father was.

IS: Scandalous! And how did you choose her name?

PP: We had to pick something we could all agree on. We decided on Miranda — like Miranda Priestly, but as in “The Devil Wears Valentino.” We want to do a sequel [to The Devil Wears Prada]. We even have a picture of Miranda and Anna [Wintour] together. Miranda meets ‘Miranda.’

IS: Is Miranda the boss at your place?

PP: You know what? She feels human. She stays at the table with us. If she’s on a seat, she’s fine. She has different behaviors with all of us. It’s not the same. She treats our daughters, Stella and Benedetta, like they are her sisters. And she plays ball with our son Pietro is like he is her brother. She’s the baby of the family. And she only really listens to Simona.

IS: She doesn’t listen to you?

PP: She usually comes to me for something to eat.

IS: What’s her favorite meal for dinner?

PP: She only has dog food. But she wants everything we eat. Because she thinks she is human, that’s why.

