“just-raise-your-eyes”:-manish-sisodia-to-amit-shah-on-cctvs-in-delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday took a jibe at BJP national president Amit Shah over the installation of CCTVs in the national capital.

“Amit Shah is questioning where the CCTVs we promised. Well, I would like to assure you that you don’t have to look through ”durbeen” (binocular) just raise your eyes and find it on every lane. You are also being recorded while doing door to door campaigns don’t worry,” Manish Sisodia told reporters.

After the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Delhi, Amit Shah accused the AAP government of making empty promises.

“In the last 60 months, the Aam Aadmi Party government made only promises and now in the last 3 months, the public development money was spent on advertisements for its announcements. People of Delhi are still looking for free wifi, 1.5 million CCTV cameras, new colleges, and hospitals,” Amit Shah tweeted.

Delhi, where 70 seats are at stake will go to polls on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In 2015 assembly polls, the AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three seats. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in between the years 1998 and 2013, failed to get any seat.