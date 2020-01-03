Just one in 100 thieves being charged in parts of Britain – How good is your police force at solving crime?

In some areas, as few as one in 100 offences end up in someone being charged or summoned to court for five major crimes.

These crimes, which include rape, theft from a vehicle and theft from the person, have seen charge rates fall in recent years – meaning that more criminals are potentially being left on our streets.

Of the 23 crime offence categories listed by the Home Office, 13 have national charge rates standing at lower than 10 per cent. These charge rates vary massively across the country, revealing areas in which surprisingly low numbers of offences lead to a charge or court summons.

The interactive below reveals how many crimes your police force solve, and how that compares to the rest of the country across 23 offences.