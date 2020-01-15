just-like-love-island’s-jess-and-eve-gale,-as-identical-twins-we-know-how-it-feels-to-be-treated-as-one-person

Everyone is fascinated by twins, so when Jess and Eve Gale were revealed as Winter Love Island contestants, it came as no surprise to us.

With their joint VT and promotional shot, rather than their own individual profiles, it was clear that the show wasn’t about to let the identical twins be presented as separate people just yet.

As identical twins, you might expect us to be disturbed by this, yet we’ve come to expect it – and I’m sure Jess and Eve have, too.

The main preconceptions twins face are that we’re the same person, with little to distinguish us – and thanks to porn, we are fetishised.

It is clear that Love Islands twins know this and are playing up to the stereotypes – they both entered the villa dressed completely the same, full face of matching makeup and skimpy outfits – and why shouldn’t they?

Although you could judge the twins, with their ditsy demeanour and ‘playboy’ image, you could argue that entering the villa the way they have is a smart move.

They know that together, acting as one, playing on the twin stereotypes, they will probably attract a hell of a lot more coverage than entering the villa as individuals – and let’s be honest, that’s what Love Island is all about now.

Playing up to the stereotypes is exactly how we made our career today.

As DJs, fashion and lifestyle bloggers, people love it when they see us dress identically, doing the same thing and playing on the whole ‘twin’ thing. It’s what they expect and truly what people are fascinated by.

Most of the brand shoots and jobs mean wearing the same outfit or having to do the whole ‘double act’ malarkey. We even created a YouTube channel and started posting videos called ‘Twin Sarnie’ where we wedged someone in between the two of us and ask them quick fire questions in close proximity to us. Guys were pretty startled!

Being a twin is our unique selling point (USP), so we’ve played to our strengths. It has its ups and downs, with people who don’t really know us assuming we are the same person, but we’re OK with that.

People are often so obsessed with the similarities that they tend to ignore the differences. In fact being unique is celebrated for almost everyone except for twins.

It’s human nature to pigeonhole and prejudge people, so we don’t see the harm in capitalising on that. What’s important is that the people who do know us know how different we are.

When we’re not working we celebrate and embrace our uniqueness and the people close to us do too. It’s nice to have a break from playing up to the twin thing.

In terms of personality we’re both pretty different bu we like similar stuff. Loanne is more into fitness and running. She’s more of an extremist, goes out more and operates at 100 miles per hour while Jordan takes things a lot slower. She’s a deeper thinker who loves her alone time to read and meditate.

We’re sure the same is true for Jess and Eve. But right now, they’re working, they’re on TV – and as much as we like to call it reality TV, it’s not real – so of course they’re going to be maximising their USP.

And it’s clearly having an impact. From the moment they walked in we saw their fellow islanders’ jaws drop – the recently-departed Ollie reacted along the lines of ‘they’re twins, they’re twins, they’re twins, oh my god they’re twins.’ Tuesday night’s entire episode was essentially about them.

Being fetishised is something we’ve experienced, too. With Twin Sarnie especially, a lot of the comments were very sexualised. We guess for guys it’s a bit of a fantasy, being between twins. But we knew that, so were prepared for our videos to attract that type of attention.

We’ve had plenty of time to get used to it too, as growing up most of our guy friends – when we first met them – would joke about threesomes or fancying the pair of us. It’s just how its always been, unfortunately.

While at the minute it seems like the only person who can tell Jess and Eve apart is Mike, we hope we’ll get to see a more nuanced depiction of them.

Otherwise viewers will quickly lose interest if the twins have no apparent distinctions and are simply walking clones of one another in terms of personality. The juicy bit will be getting to know each of them as individuals and seeing how their personalities differ.

At the minute everything from their mannerisms to the way they speak, look and dress (not to mention their taste in boys) is identical.

There’s something so fascinating about two people who share identical DNA yet hold different temperaments, morals and views.

In our opinion, it’s when others start seeing you as different personalities, that it gets harder. It’s when they begin to automatically compare you to your twin.

We’ve had a life of being constantly compared, which gets tiring and can be damaging to your self esteem. Who is the prettier one? Who is the smarter one? Who is better at what?

However, it’s second nature for people to compare twins, and as much as we dislike it, we even find ourselves doing it with other sets of twins, too.

Eve and Jess are fully aware that this is what is going to happen, the nation is going to judge and compare them, it’s just what we do with twins and we imagine they’ve set themselves up for this.

We’re championing the fact that Jess and Eve are utilising their USP and giving the viewers exactly what they want, but we’re even more excited to see if they will deviate from this stereotype and showcase a different side to them that doesn’t fall under the typical twin stigma.

