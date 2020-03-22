Just like his music, Guru Randhawa's style is on point too

Guru Randhawa brought to Bollywood a new type of music. With his Punjabi masala and giving it a Bollywood tadka, he has given some serious hits in the industry. From dawn to dusk, one can party on his songs like never before. Some of his major hits like Suit Suit, Slowly Slowly, High Rated Gabru and many more have hearts of party people.

Well, music is not just what Guru Randhawa has captured people’s hearts on. Talking about his fashion, the bad boy knows how to dress. All his wardrobe shouts goals! From his leather jacket bad boy avatar to all suit up guy who you take to meet your parents, surely he is dressed to impressed.

Guru has inspired us on how to slay in jackets to being all vying in black. A true heartthrob ready to break some hearts on the way.

Here are a few of Guru Randhawa’s style updates to be inspired on…