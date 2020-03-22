Just like her music, Shreya Ghoshal's style is on point too

You don’t always have to be blessed with a fairy godmother to become a Cinderella. And looking at Shreya Ghoshal, she has told us that it is indeed true.

Shreya Ghoshal with her voice has become the sweetheart of the music industry. Her songs have reached the hearts of people. Not just her songs but if you see she has given us hard to resist fashion goals be it casual look or ethnic she just knows how to express herself in everything that she has on her. Well always dressed to impress.

Be it something simple and casual or glitzy and glamorous or a little hint of shimmer and something ethnic Shreya Ghoshal is a rocker. Her radiant face makes her look bae in almost everything and anything she wears.

Here are a few fashion statements from Shreya Ghoshal’s wardrobe that are too good to let go. She truly knows how to set the mood right.