Just 4% of bathers pay 'honesty' fee for pond swim at Hampstead

The latest headlines in your inbox

Fewer than four per cent of swimmers at Hampstead Heath ponds buy a ticket, resulting in a £680,000 shortfall in the budget to operate them, figures reveal today.

The £2 daily fee is collected via “honesty” machines, but despite a huge increase in visitors, the City of London Corporation last year only received £67,000.

Charge for their use could now double following a review by bosses.

Last year, the corporation spent £747,000 operating the ponds, which saw a record 655,000 visitors. However, income from ticket sales only covered a fraction of the cost. The corporation estimates that only 3.7 per cent of swimmers pay the charge.

Sources say fees could soon be in line with services at other spaces. An adult ticket for the Serpentine Lido costs £4.80. According to visitor figures, charging a similar fee could generate more than £3 million a year.

Karina Dostalova, chairwoman of the corporation’s Hampstead Heath management committee, said: “We want to make sure that we have the right resources for visitors to safely enjoy all the heath has to offer.”

A decision on what action to take will be made next month.