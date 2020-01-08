jussie-smollett-‘not-returning’-for-empire-series-finale,-according-to-fox-boss

Jussie Smollett will not be returning for the final series of Empire after being axed from the series.

The 37-year-old actor was written out of the show in June following continued legal troubles surrounding an alleged faked racist and homophobic attack last January.

With the case later being dropped in March, showrunner Brett Mahoney had expressed interest in bringing his character Jamal Lyon back to the Fox drama, but the network’s entertainment president Michael Thorn has now revealed that Jussie won’t be making a comeback for season six.

‘We’re not going to bring Jussie back to the show,’ he told TVLine.

‘There were a number of factors that went into the decision to not bring him back. There were many points of view about if he should come back or if he shouldn’t.

‘As hard as a decision as that was, for us — and when I say us I mean the network, the studio and the producers — it felt like it was in the best interests of the show and the cast.’

He added: ‘Our hope is that all of the controversy surrounding Jussie doesn’t overshadow the show, which we think is bigger than him.’

Well, that’s that then.

First airing in 2015, the musical drama featured a starry ensemble cast, with lead actress Taraji P. Henson, who stars as Cookie Lyon, revealing that their previously close bond has made the cast reluctant to cut Jussie out of their lives.

‘I would say we miss Jussie, he is family to us,’ she said.

‘There’s no way we could throw five years of family away. Certainly, Cookie misses him.’

Empire airs on Fox in the US.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: James Blunt admits he speaks with a ‘stupid accent’ but insists ‘posh people have feelings too’

MORE: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ‘just friends’ after Golden Globes viral moment – and ah that old chestnut





