Jury acquits St. Louis man of murder, witness tampering

ST. LOUIS — A jury found a St. Louis man not guilty Thursday in a June 2017 shootout that killed Gentrail Wafford in the city’s College Hill neighborhood.Jurors returned not guilty verdicts for Terrance D. Williams, 30, on six counts including first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed criminal action and witness tampering.

Terrance Williams, of St. Louis, was charged in the June 2017 killing of Gentrail Wafford in St. Louis.

Wafford, 35, was found shot to death June 8, 2017, in the 1400 block of De Soto Avenue. According to court testimony, Williams killed Wafford in view of more than 20 witnesses on a block known for heavy drug activity.Assistant Circuit Attorney Alex Polta told jurors that Williams was the initial aggressor and shot Wafford at least 10 times.Williams testified that he did not regret fatally shooting Wafford with an assault rifle because he did so in self-defense. Wafford fired his pistol more than a dozen times during the shootout.”It wasn’t self-defense — it was self-survival,” defense lawyer Nick Zotos said. “The jury saw what the Circuit Attorney’s Office could not.”The jury acquitted Williams of witness tampering in connection with the 2018 killing of Roderick Silinzy, a witness in Wafford’s death. A co-defendant, Larry Strickland, 32, pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 18 months of jail time already served.

Larry Strickland was charged with witness tampering in connection with the killing of a state’s witness in a pending murder case in St. Louis.

Prosecutors claimed that in jailhouse phone calls days after Silinzy’s death, Williams told Strickland to “take action” against or dissuade other witnesses from testifying.

Brandon Cross, of Hazelwood, was charged in the June 2017 killing of Gentrail Wafford in St. Louis.

In December, the Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped all charges against Williams’ co-defendant in Wafford’s death, Brandon Cross, blaming a witness’ failure to show for trial on intimidation.

