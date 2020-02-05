Jurgen Klopp's messages to Liverpool youngsters before and after FA Cup win vs Shrewsbury Town

Neil Critchley has revealed that Jurgen Klopp was in touch with Liverpool’s youngsters before and after their FA Cup victory over Shrewsbury Town.

The youngest Liverpool first-team side in the club’s history sealed a 1-0 victory over League One Shrewsbury at Anfield on Tuesday night, with Under-23s boss Critchley overseeing a side with an average age of just 19 years and 103 days old.

Critchley was handed the reins with Klopp and the rest of the first-team squad currently on their mid-season winter break – a decision for which Klopp drew criticism and accusations that he was disrespecting the FA Cup.

However, Klopp’s youngsters responded in emphatic style as an own goal from Manchester United academy graduate Ro-Shaun Williams earned a famous win in front of the Kop – and set up a cup tie away to Chelsea.

It is not the first time this season that Klopp has been absent for a first-team game, though on that occasion it would have been impossible for the coach to split himself between two games – a Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa and a Fifa Club World Cup match against Monterrey – played within the space of one day across two continents.

But just as he did back in December from Qatar, Klopp offered encouragement to Critchley and his young players over the phone.

“The boss was in touch this afternoon with some words of advice and encouragement,” said Critchley.

“We had a message from the staff that he is delighted with the performance and is buzzing. We have given him a game against Chelsea to look forward to.

“He just gives you total clarity, belief, play the Liverpool way, go for it. And that is what the first team do.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“This is us, this is how we play, this is what we stand for and you had better be ready for it.”

Additional reporting by PA.