jurgen-klopp:-too-many-tournaments-causes-injuries-and-rescheduling-of-african-cup-of-nations-is-‘catastrophic’

Jürgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has said the ‘catastrophic’ rescheduling of the African Cup of Nations will deter major clubs from targeting players from the continent in future as they know they will lose them in mid-season.

The 2021 tournament has been moved to January having been originally been arranged for the following summer. It means Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Naby Keïta for at least a month during a busy part of next season.

Klopp has often spoken out on the demands on players – he says Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s hamstring injury is due to the punishing schedule – so he is not impressed by the latest intervention by football’s administrators.

“I couldn’t respect the African Cup of Nations more than I do because I like the competition,” he said. “I watched it a lot in the past in my life – a very interesting tournament, sensational players. It’s not the last time you see the players as they turn up in Europe, they turn up everywhere.

“But it is an obvious problem that you play a tournament in the middle of the season. Although it makes more sense for Africa to play it in our winter when the weather is better for them – I get that – a couple of things are not okay. One thing is Fifa plans a [club World Cup] tournament in the summer of 2021. A week later the actual African Cup of Nations would have started – another tournament for a lot of world-class players. I am not sure if that was part of the decision when they thought, ‘Okay, it makes no sense to play it after that tournament, it makes sense to play it in the winter’. It’s still too many tournaments.