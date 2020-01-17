jurgen-klopp:-the-days-of-manchester-united-and-liverpool-dominating-english-football-will-never-return

They remain English football’s most successful clubs, but Jurgen Klopp says the days when Liverpool and Manchester United enjoy total supremacy will never return.

Liverpool were the superpower of the late 70s and throughout the 80s, usurped by United in the 90s through the turn of the millennium.

The Merseyside club has re-emerged, craving its first Premier League title for 30 years, but the landscape has changed to such an extent, Klopp does not believe it possible for any side to monopolise like Bob Paisley or Sir Alex Ferguson’s.

“To be honest I don’t think it is possible. I don’t think the dominance like they [United] had is possible again,” said Klopp.

“Football changed completely, the power of different clubs changed completely. We made a couple of good decisions – that is why we got better. Other teams have the same chance. Players are coming up, make decisions. If a midfield player comes on the market and one club doesn’t need him, the other club needs him and can get him. Next year he might not be on the market. It is like up and down.”