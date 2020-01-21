jurgen-klopp:-scrap-replays-and-give-lower-division-teams-home-advantage-in-the-fa-cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants replays scrapped and lower-division teams given compulsory home advantage in a revamped FA Cup.

Klopp also claimed he would willingly accept a lower salary if financial considerations are at the root of the excessive demands on his players in an expanding schedule.

The Liverpool coach’s campaign against fixture congestion shows no sign of diminishing, Klopp making his point on a weekly basis when invited to comment on the demands on his squad.

He says there must be a radical change to the calendar.

“Replays in the FA Cup? Have a penalty shoot-out,” said Klopp, who takes his side to Shrewsbury in the competition this weekend.

“The explanation against that is that the smaller teams have a chance to win the game. Then give them the home game in the first place. Go there, play there. If they beat us, ‘Congratulations. Go for it’. It’s just another game on television. But who watches these games?”