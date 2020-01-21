jurgen-klopp:-scrap-replays-and-give-lower-division-teams-home-advantage-in-the-fa-cup

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants replays scrapped and lower-division teams given compulsory home advantage in a revamped FA Cup.
Klopp also claimed he would willingly accept a lower salary if financial considerations are at the root of the excessive demands on his players in an expanding schedule.
The Liverpool coach’s campaign against fixture congestion shows no sign of diminishing, Klopp making his point on a weekly basis when invited to comment on the demands on his squad.
He says there must be a radical change to the calendar.
“Replays in the FA Cup? Have a penalty shoot-out,” said Klopp, who takes his side to Shrewsbury in the competition this weekend.
“The explanation against that is that the smaller teams have a chance to win the game. Then give them the home game in the first place. Go there, play there. If they beat us, ‘Congratulations. Go for it’. It’s just another game on television. But who watches these games?”
Having heard the argument that the greed of the biggest clubs is the real cause of the problem – it is the chief executives and owners who agree to the domestic schedule, after all – Klopp said it would be better to earn less to play less.
“There is no year without a tournament anymore and that makes no sense. I don’t know why nobody sees it like this,” he said.
“And then you come up with the money (argument), so I say, ‘less money for less games? Okay’. But the Carabao Cup second (leg) semi-final is nothing to do with money. Nothing. It’s not okay, These games are not okay.
“So that’s the thing where we have to start and that’s not about money. The Football League and the FA have to talk and find a solution, just internally. That would already decrease the situation because every year we do the same. We talk about it at this stage of the year and then the rest of the year we don’t talk about it. We have seven games in a week and then we start talking about it. So just talk now because it’s time.”
Liverpool can see the situation getting worse the more successful they are. In June 2021 the revamped 24-team Club World Cup will take place in China.
The participants are yet to be confirmed by FIFA – Liverpool are among those awaiting confirmation as to whether they have qualified based on most recent performances in UEFA and FIFA tournaments; it seems likely they will have. If so, it will cause another headache, committing to every competition next season.
“I am not sure we have to (go to the Club World Cup) but we are all well paid and that’s how it is,” said Klopp.
“We know that this money, someone has to earn it somewhere. If it’s that competition and we have to go and it’s the first time – I don’t know exactly.
“I like the idea in general but then you have to cancel another tournament. You just cannot add on another tournament and another and another. That cannot work. That’s the only thing I say. “Just make decisions. Where is the year where there is no tournament? It’s just not there anymore for some players. You have the World Cup, the European Championships, the Club World Cup and the Copa America.”