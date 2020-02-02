jurgen-klopp-reveals-fabinho-tweak-vital-to-liverpool-thrashing-southampton

Jurgen Klopp revealed how tweaking Fabinho’s role helped Liverpool produce a remarkable second-half performance to beat Southampton 4-0.

The Reds were second best in a goalless first 45 minutes at Anfield that saw Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men get 10 shots away and Alisson Becker heavily involved.

But the hosts moved things up a gear following the restart, quickly taking the lead through Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before Jordan Henderson got in on the act and Mohamed Salah netted a brace to seal a one-sided result.

Asked how he had inspired such a turnaround in fortunes, Klopp replied: “We had to change two or three things, most importantly we had to change the involvement of Fabinho – switch the side with him, pass the ball there. Then we started rolling, if you want.

“There was the situation, of course, when Southampton wanted a penalty – I didn’t see it back yet – and we had that kind of counter-attack and Oxlade with a sensational goal.

“But I already liked the second half much more until that goal, what we did then was just really good.

“We played much calmer, used Fabinho better; with this positioning, we used all the midfielders better, used our full-backs better and had better direction. It was just a better game and in the end we won it.”

Despite the comfortable nature of the scoreline, Klopp was full of praise for Saturday’s visitors to Anfield.

Southampton caused Liverpool more problems than most teams have this season, and their manager was keen to recognise their strong showing.

He continued: “I really have to say, wow, Southampton – what a team that is. I am so long in football and never saw a turnaround like that.

“When I saw them playing at home against Chelsea months ago, I was really worried. Doing that kind of turnaround is just exceptional.

“The set-up they have is constantly causing you problems, if you do the wrong things – which we did in the first half in some moments.

“Their defending is really good and then their counter-attacks are exceptional. Ingsy and Long, what they do there up front, how they got supported by the midfield and the wingers, is just exceptional.

“That’s why we had the problems in the first half, because we lost the balls in the wrong moment.”