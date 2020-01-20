jurgen-klopp-refuses-to-get-carried-away-as-liverpool’s-dream-of-premier-league-title-edges-closer-to-reality

Beyond Liverpool, the consensus is no longer if, but when and where Jurgen Klopp secures the club’s first Premier League title in 30 years.

Anfield’s spiritual leader even gave his permission for the Kop to dream this year’s race over, the outpouring of emotion after the final whistle against Manchester United on Sunday bringing the first rendition of ‘we’re gonna win the league’ from fans.

While Liverpool players and staff distance themselves from such presumptuousness, the countdown gathers pace with two forthcoming fixtures offering the ultimate football fantasy for those on Merseyside who have endured three decades of mockery for dining out on their glorious title past.

If fate intervenes, Liverpool’s trip to Goodison Park on the weekend of March 14 or the Etihad Stadium, scheduled for April 4, are the stand-out dates for those considering where and when the open top bus can start what is becoming an annual parade around Liverpool’s docks.

For Liverpool to win it at the home of their neighbours Everton, they would need to maintain their perfect winning form between now and their visit and hope City drop more points.

To achieve it at Manchester City, the reigning champions will need to win every game between now and then to maintain the current points gap.