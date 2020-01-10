jurgen-klopp-provides-updates-on-james-milner,-naby-keita-and-fabinho-ahead-of-tottenham-clash

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Fabinho are all unavailable for Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham.

Milner was only on the field for nine minutes of Liverpool’s FA Cup victory over Everton before limping off the pitch with a muscle injury and the 34-year-old will have to sit it out this weekend.

Meanwhile, Keita has been out with a groin problem since the end of last month and Fabinho picked up an ankle injury during the Reds’ draw with Napoli back in November.

Liverpool started with a midfield-three of Jordan Henderson, Gini Wijnaldum and Milner against Sheffield United and Adam Lallana is likely to replace the latter in Klopp’s side on Saturday afternoon.

The German is hopeful many of his players out injured will return to full fitness in time for Liverpool’s next match at home to Manchester United.

Asked about Liverpool’s injury concerns on Friday, Klopp said: ‘James and Naby not available. Muscle injuries. We will see. Not for this weekend or next then we will see.

‘Joel was outside on the pitch but doing his own stuff. Yesterday was first part of training. Shaqiri trained normal. Dejan and Fab next week in full training.

‘Dejan and Fab worked really hard lately, we will see for Manchester United game. Clyney on a good way but not ready.’

Klopp expects a stiff test against an ‘organised’ Tottenham side this weekend.

‘Expecting an organised Spurs side putting some emphasis on defending for sure, counter-attack,’ Klopp added.

‘The team is too good technically to do just that. [Christian] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli, [Geovani] Lo Celso, lots of midfielders who can create with speed.

‘[Lucas] Moura and Son [Heung-min] , too. [Serge] Aurier and [Ryan] Sessegnon have speed.

‘We cannot be 100 per cent sure what they will do but we have signs from what Mourinho did at Manchester United against us. Different teams and players though. That is normal.

‘Our analysis always ends quite a way from the truth. It is the same for us, we want to be unpredictable.’

