jurgen-klopp-provides-fabinho-injury-update-ahead-of-everton-and-tottenham-clashes

Jurgen Klopp has delivered a positive update on Fabinho’s fitness, confirming that the midfielder is back running again at Liverpool’s training ground.

Fabinho, 26, was one of Liverpool’s standout players at the beginning of the campaign but picked up an ankle injury against Napoli at the end of November and hasn’t featured since, missing the side’s last 11 matches.

Liverpool have coped phenomenally well without Fabinho and have suffered just one defeat – away at Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup – in the Brazilian’s absence.

However, Klopp will be desperate to have Fabinho back to full fitness as quickly as possible as the Reds look to tighten their grip at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool face Everton in the FA Cup this weekend before league clashes with Tottenham and Manchester United over the next fortnight.

And speaking ahead of Sunday’s Merseyside derby, Klopp provided updates on Fabinho, as well as Naby Keita (groin), Xherdan Shaqiri (thigh), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (ankle) and Dejan Lovren (thigh).

‘[Keita] will have a scan today,’ the German said at his Friday press conference.

‘Shaqiri will not be available tomorrow. Oxlade looks good, Dejan Lovren looks good. Fabinho is out on the pitch doing running stuff.

‘Our only problem is the games come so quick Most of them will not be available tomorrow night. We will see the next game what is possible.’

Asked if playing Everton adds more pressure, Klopp said: ‘No, that would not be sensible.

‘I am not emotional, if I was then we would have a problem.

‘We respect them and the competition and what people want from us but I cannot do things because of the opponent’s name.’

Klopp has backed Carlo Ancelotti to give the Everton dressing room a ‘lift’ after disappointing start to the season.

‘It doesn’t say anything about Marco Silva it’s just that things are like this from time to time but Carlo Ancelotti is one of the smartest people I have ever met.

‘He would not have taken the job if he did not think the squad is good. The Everton squad is good – they invested a lot and brought in good players.

‘Carlo is somebody who can lift a group when he enters the room.’

