jurgen-klopp-praises-‘exceptional’-liverpool-after-setting-points-record-across-major-european-leagues

Jurgen Klopp praised his Liverpool record-breakers as “exceptional” after they set a new benchmark across the five major European leagues of 61 points from the first 21 games of the season – never before accomplished by a side in those competitions.
A goal from Roberto Firmino gave Liverpool the victory that takes them 16 points clear of the nearest side Leicester City who lost at home to Southampton, a result that means Manchester City can go into second place with a win over Aston Villa on Sunday. Klopp’s side are now 38 games unbeaten in the league, accruing 104 points over that period, a points record for any side in a 38-game spell in Premier League history.
Asked about the record, Klopp said: “I am really trying to respond in an appropriate way but when somebody told me I didn’t feel anything, to be honest. I’ve been in football 50 years and if somebody told me it was going to happen I’d have said it was not possible. So I don’t know what is wrong with me. It’s really cool and it’s exceptional and I told the boys. We analysed after the game what we could have done better and should have done better. It [the record] is obviously very exceptional otherwise teams would have done it before.
“We didn’t think [about the record] before the game and after the game somebody had to remind me of it. Maybe after five years or so I will think about it but for now all I can say is that with all we have we try to create a base for the rest of the season. The rest of the season is quite long.
“There are a lot of tough games to be played and the next game [against Manchester United] is especially tough. We have to make sure we are ready for that. Today was difficult and we made it a bit too difficult for ourselves but that is not to forget or underestimate the quality of the other team.”
Jose Mourinho bemoaned the decision by the Video Assistant Referee not to review a foul by Andrew Robertson on the 20-year-old home side debutant Japhet Tanganga in the second half which the Spurs manager believed was a red card offence. His captain Harry Kane underwent surgery on Saturday on the ruptured tendon in his left hamstring.
Mourinho said: “It would be very easy for me to say that all the low crosses [Spurs had in the second half] Harry Kane – one touch one goal, two touches, two goals. It would be easy to take the press conference around Kane and Moussa Sissoko and what we don’t have. I hope everything went well in the surgery. I hope he [Kane] has three months to recover. I don’t want to speak about him. He’s irreplaceable.”
Mourinho said that his players were not yet physically capable of playing the way he wanted them to – “if we did the last 20 minutes from the beginning we would have collapsed”. He praised Tanganga. “The kid has reason to be very happy with his Premier League debut. It couldn’t be a bigger one and he did amazing… I think [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah know who Tanganga is now”.