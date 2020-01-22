jurgen-klopp-explains-alex-oxlade-chamberlain’s-angry-reaction-to-being-subbed-against-man-utd

Jurgen Klopp admits he sympathised with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the Liverpool midfielder was visibly frustrated at having been substituted during Sunday’s 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The former Arsenal star was hauled off midway through the second half and was replaced by Fabinho, just over a week after he was hooked during the victory against Tottenham.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has failed to complete 90 minutes int he Premier League this season but Klopp insists he justified in taking a cautious approach with the 26-year-old given his unfortunate injury record.

The England international reacted furiously as he made his way to the bench on Sunday and Klopp conceded he may have been guilty of ending the midfielder’s involvement in the match prematurely.

‘He is not frustrated, he just looks like this,’ Klopp said in his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s Premier League encounter against Wolves. ‘I asked him and it is fine.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘It is normal a player wants to play 90 minutes but we have to learn from our own past. Oxlade is an unbelievably important player for us.

‘There are moments in a game where players get a bit tired and they show up.

‘I try to read the players during a game and try to understand which moment they are, energy level-wise, and make a decision.

‘Sometimes I hit the point and sometimes not, maybe with Ox last time I was a bit too early but he got a knock on top of that. He was limping a little bit.

‘If a midfielder is limping you start looking in detail and sometimes in a defensive situation, a midfielder is not where he should be and then there is the impact.

‘You have to make a decision. After the game it didn’t feel that bad, the knock he got.’

MORE: Liverpool consider entering race to sign Chelsea & Man Utd target Boubakary Soumare

MORE: Liverpool legend Steve Nicol explains why Timo Werner move won’t happen any time soon





