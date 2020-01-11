jurgen-klopp-criticises-andy-robertson-after-liverpool-beat-spurs

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was frustrated by Liverpool’s profligacy, despite seeing his side record a victory over Tottenham which extended their lead at the top of the table to a mammoth 16 points.

Roberto Firmino’s brilliantly taken 37th minute goal was enough to secure Liverpool’s 20th win of an already record breaking campaign, but Klopp was annoyed his team squandered so many promising openings, particularly in the second half.

A failure to find a second goal would have proved costly had it not been for the wayward finishing of Son Heung-min and Giovani Lo Celso, both of whom failed to hit the target when they looked odds-on to score late on.

Klopp was particularly annoyed by Andy Robertson’s failure to pick out one of three on-rushing would-be goalscorers just past the hour mark when his cross was intercepted by Toby Alderweireld.

And the Liverpool manager admitted his team needed to be honest with themselves for failing to record a more comfortable victory.

He said: ‘That the game wasn’t decided after 50 or 60 minutes was of course our fault.

‘We had big chances and didn’t score with them. ‘We had situations where there wasn’t even chances at the end of them.

‘We had Robbo on the touchline completely free and had four (sic) players completely free in the box and hit the first defender… that should be a big chance.

‘Let’s try it at least and we can still miss it. We have to talk about the performance there were a lot of good parts.

‘We should have scored more goals that’s the truth. It’s not like I go for the boys now and say ‘you have to make this’ but we have to be honest.

‘When you can score more you have to do that especially against a team like this in a stadium like this where the people were probably not overly happy with the game for the majority of the time.’

