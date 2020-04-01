🔥Jurassic World: Dominion’s Director Shares Glimpse At Movie While Working From Home🔥

The past few weeks have obviously been an unprecedented time. As concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to grow, the entertainment industry has come to a screeching halt. Movies have been pushed back from their intended release date, while film sets shut down for safety. This includes Jurassic World: Dominion, although director Colin Trevorrow recently revealed that he’s working on the upcoming threequel from home. So perhaps it could still make it to its intended release date?

Colin Trevorrow is the architect behind the Jurassic World franchise, and the generations of Dino fans are eager to see what he’s got ini store for Dominion. The trio of original Jurassic Park actors are returning to reprise their roles, joining a slew of other familiar faces. And despite the movie’s set shutting down, Trevorrow is working on the project from home. And he just shared a mysterious glimpse into the threequel. Check it out below.

The dinosaurs are now living among us, and it looks like that hasn’t been an easy transition. At least, according to the desolate shot shown above. Will Jurassic World: Dominion go full apocalypse? Only time will tell.

Colin Trevorrow’s recent Instagram post is sure to excite Jurassic fans who are nervous about the status of Dominion given COVID-19’s influence on the world. Production on the threequel was in full tilt before the pandemic caused Universal to shut down its various projects, so the movie’s fate isn’t clear. While it’s not set to arrive in theaters until June of 2021, the blockbuster is a huge endeavor, and Trevorrow’s crew will likely need as much time as possible in order to complete his vision.

Luckily, Colin Trevorrow is still working on Jurassic World: Dominion while practicing social distancing. He’s likely helping to edit the footage that he’s already captured, while also planning ahead as to which scenes need to be filmed once production kicks back up. But continuing to contribute to the upcoming threequel can help to meet the studios’ goals, and hopefully get the movie in theaters on time.

In the screen shot on Colin Trevorrow’s screen, we can see a seemingly abandoned street. An unknown character is seen riding a bike, alongside some rubble. It looks like the Dinosaurs might be causing some destruction in this world, and I’m eager to see how the universe of the franchise has changed since Maisie Lockwood released them from the Lockwood Estate in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow previously teased this seismic change in the franchise with his short film Battle at Big Rock… and it was intense.

Jurassic World: Dominion isn’t the only blockbuster that is being worked on from the safety of artists’ homes. Visual effects house Scaline VFX has its entire staff working from home, which should allow projects like Marvel’s The Eternals to move forward as planned and hopefully arrive in theaters this coming November. Especially since Black Widow was pushed back to an unknown date.

Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 11th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.