jurassic-world-3:-release-date,-cast,-plot,-trailer,-and-much-more-about-the-dinosaur-saga!

The kingdom of the dinosaurs is back again with the third part of the Dinosaur saga, the Jurassic World. Steven Spielberg has made several attempts at bringing back the franchise and was successful with the release of the 2015 reboot Jurassic World. Although the movie was not appreciated and given a green flag by critics all over the world, it still managed to make its place in the top charts of box-office. It ended up having a collection of 1.3 billion dollars.The director of the Jurassic Park saga, Steven Spielberg confirmed that the director for Jurassic World 3 will be Colin Trevorrow, who was also the director of Jurassic World of 2015. There was not many details that the production had revealed besides the title of the film, Jurassic World Dominion in February 2020.The cast is set to include Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing once again. Colin also stated that several characters from the Fallen Kingdom would now be seen in major roles. Talks about Isabella Sermon returning the set as Maisie Lockwood are also circulating. We may also get to see Jake Johnson share the screen with the others as Lowery.Jeff Goldblum was seen in the Fallen Kingdom as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Though he has come back to the franchise, his presence has yet not been confirmed in Dominion. Although Chris Pratt joked about having everyone from the previous movies return to the screen, there is no confirmation about the same.The production unit of the Jurassic World Dominion will be releasing the official trailer not before December 2020 according to the latest news. There would be a second official trailer that would come out in April 2021. There have been no other news and updates about the trailers so far.The fans await the trailers to get a glimpse of the much awaited movie that is going to hit the theaters in June, 2021. The wait for the movie is going to be long but it will be worth it as there is a lot of work being done on graphics and the intricacies of all the scenes and especially the dinosaurs. Rumors about the Jurassic World Dominion being the last in the Jurassic World series are also going around.The movie is said to be a “science thriller” according to Trevorrow and Chris Pratt is of the opinion that the fans will not be disappointed at all. According to the latest news, the movie may also begin from a time jump. However, this cannot be confirmed. But Chris Pratt also seems to be in the favor of a time jump and has apparently revealed the news to the media.The animals and the dinosaurs have all come out of their cages and surround the cities. How will the technology advancement affect the planet? How will the animals and the dinosaurs be controlled? There are plenty of questions that are floating around the movie but in order for them to be confirmed and to know the actual plot we all need to wait for the trailers and the movie to be out.